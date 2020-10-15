Biden Campaign Announces Thursday Coronavirus Test Was Negative

Reuters confirmed via campaign statement on October 15 that the Democratic presidential nominee had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Earlier Thursday, Biden's campaign revealed "an administrative member of the Aviation company that charters Vice President Biden's aircraft tested positive for COVID-19."
A staffer for Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Harris.
While the Democratic vice-presidential nominee had, as of Thursday morning, received two negative tests this week and was not showing symptoms at the time, campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters that Harris will be suspending travel for a handful of days “out of an abundance of caution.”
“Neither of these individuals had any contact with Vice President Biden, with Sen. Harris or any other staff member since testing positive or in the 48-hour period prior to their positive test results,” Dillon noted, as reported by the Associated Press.
