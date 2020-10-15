Register
21:26 GMT15 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Twitter logo

    'Digital Civil War': Twitter & Facebook Ban Anti-Biden Bombshells, Greenlight Anti-Trump Hoaxes

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107901/68/1079016814_0:246:3073:1974_1200x675_80_0_0_0f66456ee1b45cf52399e06f760bd278.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010151080782183-digital-civil-war-twitter--facebook-ban-anti-biden-bombshells-greenlight-anti-trump-hoaxes/

    Despite President Donald Trump's repeated warnings and netizens' outrage, Twitter and Facebook feel free to ban The Post's story casting a shadow on the Bidens less than three weeks before the 2020 elections. International tech experts have explained what is behind the Silicon Valley giants' "impunity".

    On 14 October, The New York Post published an exposé revealing how Hunter Biden, the son of the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, introduced a top executive of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma to his father during the latter's vice-presidential tenure. Previously, Joe Biden resolutely denied any involvement in his son's business deals.

    Almost immediately, Twitter and Facebook stepped in to limit the circulation of the bombshell article. However, Twitter went even further, completely banning the sharing of the newspaper's Biden story. Commenting on its decision, the social media platform claimed that "the images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules", adding that they "also currently view materials included in the articles as violations of our Hacked Materials Policy".

    ​Facebook and Twitter are Privately Owned Companies 

    Twitter's unprecedented move has drawn the ire of many netizens, who have been asking why the Silicon Valley giant is not restricting the dissemination of stories based on the already debunked "dirty dossier" by ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele or the New York Times' opinion pieces discussing Donald Trump's tax returns which were allegedly obtained through illegal means.

    ​"This is a Big Tech information coup. This is digital civil war. I, an editor at The New York Post, one of the nation’s largest papers by circulation, can’t post one of our own stories that details corruption by a major-party presidential candidate, Biden", tweeted Sohrab Ahmari, an Iranian-American columnist and editor.

    ​To add to the controversy, Twitter locked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal account after she shared the Hunter Biden "smoking gun email" story, according to The Daily Caller.

    ​"The recent measures by Twitter and Facebook to prevent the republication and or linking of The Post article about Hunter Biden’s email leaks exemplify the power that these private social media platforms have to restrict open and free expression of ideas and news, and to potentially thereby bias what is reported/read by users with the further potential to affect the upcoming Presidential election", says Jeffrey Blatt, Silicon Valley tech lawyer and Founder of X Ventures.

    The tech lawyer highlights that being privately owned, Twitter and Facebook are not currently legally obligated to provide for the open and free expression of users' opinions under the First Amendment. However, given the magnitude, size and power of the platforms, these activities trigger serious concerns, according to him.

    "What makes this particularly dangerous is that Twitter and Facebook (and other social media) platforms, through censorship and filtering can bias what users read and limit user expression", Blatt warns. "The bigger question is that given how much we all rely on social media like Twitter and Facebook in today’s world,  how should social media be regulated in the future to scale back the enormous power that these giants have over our ability to get news, express opinions and debate issues?"

    One possible future path may be to have US federal laws that basically treat the social media giants similar to regulated utilities, the tech lawyer points out, explaining that although utilities like gas, electricity and water are owned by private companies, they are supervised by the government to ensure that all levels of society have guaranteed access to these critical resources.

    "It would be possible to regulate social media to ensure that except for certain limited exemptions to censor to prevent defamation or copyright infringement that everyone is guaranteed to have equal access and effectively ensure freedom of speech", Blatt highlights.

    'Facebook & Twitter Actions are Unlawful'

    Former American diplomat and GOP foreign policy adviser Jim Jatras holds a different stance: according to him, Twitter and Facebook's actions are not only wrong but illegal.

    "According to famous Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that there have been exempt from liability of what appears on their platforms is dependent on there not being editors that they have no content control", Jatras says. "Not only do they violate their obligations under that law, in my opinion, they are also violating campaign finance laws by providing contributions to one candidate. It’s not only a violation of free speech, people do focus on that because there is a violation but it’s also a violation of people’s right to have free information."

    There is a pressing need for legislative reform which would hold the Silicon Valley giants accountable, argues the former diplomat, admitting that it would be hard to pass this legislation, given that the Democrats are obviously benefitting from the current state of affairs.

    President Trump has repeatedly lambasted Twitter, Facebook and other US social media giants for the silencing, censoring and banning of American conservatives. In May, the president found himself in Twitter's crosshairs, with his tweets being tagged to a fact-check warning. In response, Trump came up with an executive order intending to repeal Section 230 which exonerates companies from the views posted by their users. In late September, he unveiled a new package of reforms aimed to tighten the screws on US social media platforms over potential bias and censorship. On 28 October, the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, Google are expected to testify on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act before the Senate Commerce Committee.

    While new legislation has yet to be implemented, netizens have only one option – turn their back on social media platforms, remarks Choong-Fook Fong, CEO of Malaysia-based information security consultancy LGMS.

    "When these platforms lose the popularity from their users, their influence will fade, they will fall", he notes. "Having said that, this is a Utopia that we will never get to see. Because we have already sunk so deep into the dependency of the social media platforms."

    From a regulatory perspective, social media platforms shall be governed by regulations, and the platform shall be accountable for their users' postings, he concludes.

    Related:

    Outrage Ensues After Facebook, Twitter Block Sharing of New York Post's Hunter Biden Story
    Twitter Says Site Censored New York Post’s Hunter Biden Story for ‘Hacked Materials’ Inside
    ‘This is Not America’: WH Press Secretary Raps Twitter for Biased Approach to Banning Articles
    Tags:
    2020 election, Donald Trump, media censorship, censorship, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Facebook, Twitter, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse