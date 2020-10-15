Register
10:49 GMT15 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - This May 10, 2017, file photo shows an NBC logo at their television studios at Rockefeller Center in New York

    NBC Employees Mocked Online as They 'Strenuously Object' to Network Giving Trump Town Hall

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080775649_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_abf403de4988d6d60824b1a1d26ffddd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010151080777688-nbc-employees-mocked-online-as-they-strenuously-object-to-network-giving-trump-town-hall/

    NBC "Today" host Hoda Kotb said on Wednesday that the 60-minute town hall event "is set to take place outdoors and in accordance with the guidelines set forth by health officials, also consistent with all government regulations".

    The executive producers of NBC's comedy "Connecting" have lashed out at the network's move to present a town hall with President Donald Trump on Thursday night that will coincide with a similar event involving Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, due to be hosted by ABC News.

    Brendan Gall and Martin Gero tweeted on Wednesday that they "strenuously object to NBC giving Trump a town hall directly opposite Biden's on ABC".

    They accused Trump of pulling out of the second presidential debate "to destabilise the election", adding that they "understand NBC is required to give him an hour of prime time but request that they reschedule it so that America can watch both".

    Many netizens have, meanwhile, made fun of the NBC employees' concerns, with one user suggesting that "Biden's supporters will be […] stoned out of their mind on some illicit drug".

    Another netizen tweeted that she is "looking forward to President Trump bringing up the Hunter Biden story" during the Thursday night town hall event.

    On Wednesday, NBC News announced that President Trump would participate in the network's town hall on Thursday night, a 60-minute event that is due to be held at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

    U.S. President Donald Trump's supporter Lady MAGA USA walks waving a flag outside the site of the 2020 vice presidential debate between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, at the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., October 7, 2020
    © REUTERS / JIM URQUHART
    Trump Refuses to Take Part in Next Presidential Debate Virtually, Says It is ‘Not Acceptable’
    This came after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden signalled his intent to partake in an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia on Thursday that will air at the same time as the Trump event.

    The developments were followed by the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates cancelling the second debate between Trump and Biden scheduled for 15 October, in a move that came after POTUS opposed the commission's decision to make the debate virtual due to health and safety reasons.

    The cancellation was announced a few days after Trump was discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where he was earlier hospitalised to undergo treatment for the coronavirus. Shortly after, White House physician Sean Conley revealed that POTUS had tested negative for COVID-19 on "consecutive days" and is no longer "infectious", declining to elaborate on when the tests were conducted.

    Related:

    Biden Urged to Cancel Debates with Trump after ‘Fiasco’ in Ohio
    'Confident' Trump vs 'Authentic' Biden: Body Language Expert Breaks Down Debate's Non-Verbal Side
    Trump Opposes Debate Changes That Cover for Biden's 'Inability to Perform', White House Says
    Tags:
    employees, US Election 2020, presidential decree, NBC News, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse