Trump Urges Biden to Reveal All Info on His Involvement in Family Business Amid NY Post Bombshell

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday stressed that his Democratic rival in the upcoming election Joe Biden should release all of the information related to his involvement in family business dealings in light of recently published letters pointing to his possible links to Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

"Joe Biden must immediately release all emails, meetings, phone calls, transcripts, and records related to his involvement in his family's business dealings and influence peddling around the world—including in CHINA!", Trump wrote on Twitter.

Joe Biden must immediately release all emails, meetings, phone calls, transcripts, and records related to his involvement in his family’s business dealings and influence peddling around the world—including in CHINA!pic.twitter.com/H8RSR1tljV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the US president gave a shout out to the New York Post for having exposed what he described as "the massive corruption surrounding Sleepy Joe".

Congratulations to the @nypost for having exposed the massive corruption surrounding Sleepy Joe Biden and our Country. He’s always been a corrupt politician. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

The fiery remarks and tweets followed the New York Post publishing two e-mails that Vadym Pozharskyi, a top official at Burisma, allegedly sent to Biden's son, Hunter, who used to work for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma as well. In one of the purported letters, Pozharskyi thanks Hunter for organising a meeting with his father, while in the second letter he asks Hunter how he could use his "influence" to support the Ukrainian company.

In the emails, which are said to have been found on a MacBook Pro laptop abandoned at a Delaware computer shop, Hunter seems to leverage the fact that his father, Joe Biden, was at the time the US vice president and would be visiting Kiev soon.

Biden's campaign claimed the NY Post never asked about the story's central elements and that the reported meeting did not happen.

The alleged e-mails obviously run counter to the Democratic candidate's claims he has nothing to do with his younger son's work for Burisma.

In 2019, attempts by Donald Trump to get Kiev to reopen a 2015 probe into Hunter's business dealings eventually led to Trump's impeachment for abuse of power, and his efforts were decried by critics as an attempt to influence the 2020 presidential race, in which Biden is running against Trump. Supporters of the president, however, stressed that such a probe could've uncovered potential corruption.

Social Media Giants Censoring NY Post Story

After the New York Post dropped the bombshell story, "Hunter Biden emails show leveraging connections with his father to boost Burisma pay", and it started going viral, Facebook and Twitter took measures to limit its spread.

Facebook spokesperson Andrew Stone tweeted they would be "reducing its distribution on our platform", while the tech giant's third-party fact-checkers verified the story was accurate. Those who attempted to tweet a link to the story received an error message reading, "Something went wrong, but don’t fret - let's give it another shot".

The NY Post's original tweet of the story was taken down, with Twitter claiming that the newspaper had "violated the Twitter rules".

Later, Twitter issued a clarification, suggesting that the story was censored due to "hacked materials" in the article: "We want to provide much needed clarity around the actions we've taken with respect to two NY Post articles that were first Tweeted this morning. The images contained in the articles include personal and private information - like email addresses and phone numbers - which violate our rules", Twitter Safety tweeted.