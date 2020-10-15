Register
06:45 GMT15 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

    Trump Urges Biden to Reveal All Info on His Involvement in Family Business Amid NY Post Bombshell

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080720641_0:211:3072:1939_1200x675_80_0_0_ce98f584aeff769ada7cb6ea86e6a2c4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010151080775078-trump-urges-biden-to-reveal-all-info-on-his-involvement-in-family-business-amid-ny-post-bombshell/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday stressed that his Democratic rival in the upcoming election Joe Biden should release all of the information related to his involvement in family business dealings in light of recently published letters pointing to his possible links to Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

    "Joe Biden must immediately release all emails, meetings, phone calls, transcripts, and records related to his involvement in his family's business dealings and influence peddling around the world—including in CHINA!", Trump wrote on Twitter.

    In a follow-up tweet, the US president gave a shout out to the New York Post for having exposed what he described as "the massive corruption surrounding Sleepy Joe".

    The fiery remarks and tweets followed the New York Post publishing two e-mails that Vadym Pozharskyi, a top official at Burisma, allegedly sent to Biden's son, Hunter, who used to work for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma as well. In one of the purported letters, Pozharskyi thanks Hunter for organising a meeting with his father, while in the second letter he asks Hunter how he could use his "influence" to support the Ukrainian company.

    In the emails, which are said to have been found on a MacBook Pro laptop abandoned at a Delaware computer shop, Hunter seems to leverage the fact that his father, Joe Biden, was at the time the US vice president and would be visiting Kiev soon.

    Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    Biden Lied About Non-Involvement in Hunter's Burisma Affairs, Bombshell Report Suggests
    Biden's campaign claimed the NY Post never asked about the story's central elements and that the reported meeting did not happen.

    The alleged e-mails obviously run counter to the Democratic candidate's claims he has nothing to do with his younger son's work for Burisma.

    In 2019, attempts by Donald Trump to get Kiev to reopen a 2015 probe into Hunter's business dealings eventually led to Trump's impeachment for abuse of power, and his efforts were decried by critics as an attempt to influence the 2020 presidential race, in which Biden is running against Trump. Supporters of the president, however, stressed that such a probe could've uncovered potential corruption.

    Social Media Giants Censoring NY Post Story

    After the New York Post dropped the bombshell story, "Hunter Biden emails show leveraging connections with his father to boost Burisma pay", and it started going viral, Facebook and Twitter took measures to limit its spread.

    Facebook spokesperson Andrew Stone tweeted they would be "reducing its distribution on our platform", while the tech giant's third-party fact-checkers verified the story was accurate. Those who attempted to tweet a link to the story received an error message reading, "Something went wrong, but don’t fret - let's give it another shot".

    The NY Post's original tweet of the story was taken down, with Twitter claiming that the newspaper had "violated the Twitter rules".

    Later, Twitter issued a clarification, suggesting that the story was censored due to "hacked materials" in the article: "We want to provide much needed clarity around the actions we've taken with respect to two NY Post articles that were first Tweeted this morning. The images contained in the articles include personal and private information - like email addresses and phone numbers - which violate our rules", Twitter Safety tweeted.

    Tags:
    impeachment, Burisma, US Election 2020, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse