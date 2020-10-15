Biden Says His Campaign Raised Record $383 Mln in September

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that his campaign set a fundraising record of $383 million last month.
To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month — thank you. Because of your support, we raised an astounding $383 million. I'm incredibly humbled.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020
There's still more work to be done, but I wanted to share the good news with Trimicka, one of our grassroots supporters. pic.twitter.com/f9hIPT6PTW
Biden campaign's manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, posted on Twitter that the campaign now has $432 million in cash.
Our success has been driven by our grassroots supporters. $203 million came from online donors. We had 1.1 million new donors last month — bringing the total to 5.5 million donors throughout this campaign. And as a result, we have $432 million in the bank. (2/?)— Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) October 15, 2020
In late September, the Wall Street Journal reported that Biden's campaign cash had amounted to $466 million by the end of August, which was $141 million more than that of President Donald Trump.
