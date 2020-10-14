Texas Early Voting Turnout Breaks Record on First Day, Secretary of State Says

Texas marked a 31 percent increase on the first day of early voting on Tuesday compared to the first day of early voting in the 2018 midterm election, according to data updated mid-day Wednesday.
A total of 907,054 votes were counted for Tuesday and 691,770 votes were counted on the first day of early voting in the 2018 midterm election, the data shows.
In the 2016 presidential election, Texas had 576,416 votes counted on the first day of early voting.
A Quinnipiac University Poll revealed in late September that US President Donald Trump is up by 5 percent among likely voters.
Previously, the state of Georgia set a record high turnout with over 126,000 ballots cast, Secretary of State spokesperson Walter Jones said. Some polling stations experienced long lines of voters with waiting times reportedly stretching over six to eight hours.
Texas is the second-most populous state in the United States with the second largest number of votes in the Electoral College only behind California.
