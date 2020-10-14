‘Too Shiny, Too Fast’: ‘Jetpack Man’ Spotted Again Outside Los Angeles Airport by Airline Pilots

At about 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday, the pilots of a Chinese Airlines flight radioed the air traffic control tower at LAX about 7 miles northwest of the airport to inform them of a puzzling sight.
“We just saw flying object like a flight suit, jetpack, by US 6,000 … like a jetpack. Too shiny, too fast,” the pilot said, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles, which listened to a recording of the exchange.
PILOT: “WE JUST SAW FLYING OBJECT LIKE A FLIGHT SUIT JETPACK BY US 6,000... PILOT: “LIKE A JETPACK. TOO SHINY. TOO FAST”
Airport officials and the Federal Aviation Administration gave no further information to local outlets.
The incident is the second in as many months in which a man flying in a jetpack was reported by airline pilots on approach to Los Angeles.
On August 30, pilots on two different aircraft reported seeing “a guy in a jetpack” flying at an altitude of roughly 3,000 feet near their flight paths. As Sputnik reported, the FBI opened a case on the bizarre incident, but as more and more evidence flows in, including purported footage of the “jetpack man” flying over a nearby Los Angeles neighborhood earlier in August, no conclusions have yet been drawn.
The Los Angeles Times reported the FBI was also looking into the Wednesday incident.
