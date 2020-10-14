‘Pure Insanity’: Netizens Up in Arms After Amy Coney Barrett Forgets First Amendment Freedom

Judge Amy Coney Barrett‘s failure to name all five freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment to the US Constitution has left many netizens baffled and furious as the Supreme Court nominee’s confirmation hearing continues before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Netizens’ jaws were left on the floor Wednesday after Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) asked Barrett to enumerate the five freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment. What many would view as a softball question turned out to actually stump the woman vying for a lifetime appointment on the US Supreme Court.

“Speech, religion, press, assembly," said Barrett, counting the freedoms on her fingers. "I don't know, what am I missing?"

Sen. Ben Sasse: "What are the five freedoms of the First Amendment?"



Judge Barrett: "Speech, religion, press, assembly... I don't know -- what am I missing?" pic.twitter.com/SBvrKv70pL — The Hill (@thehill) October 14, 2020

"Redress or protests," responded Sasse.

Netizens were quick to comment on Barrett’s forgetfulness, and many called out the fact that she had been lauded for her presumed intelligence and sharp memory after displaying a blank notepad during Tuesday’s hearing.

And the right was gassing her because she didn’t have any notes on her notepad 🙄 https://t.co/l8LL2yoV34 — elexus jionde (@Lexual__) October 14, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett:

- Can't tell you the 5 Freedoms in the 1st Amendment

- Doesn't know it is illegal to commit Voter Intimidation

- Won't tell you it is unConstitutional to unilaterally postpone the Presidential Election

- Can't remember if she met with Trump before nomination

😑 — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) October 14, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett can’t name the five freedoms in the first amendment, has kind of heard of that climate change thing, and won’t answer whether or not voter intimidation is illegal. This is pure insanity. — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) October 14, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett could not name the 5 freedoms guaranteed in the 1st Amendment.



That should disqualify her immediately.



Literally - she says she loves the Constitution, but doesn’t know the 5 freedoms guaranteed by the 1st Amendment?



WTF? — REDACTED (@Redacted1776) October 14, 2020

What are the 5 freedoms of the 1st Amendment?”



Amy Coney Barrett: “Speech. Religion. Press. Assembly. .....

I don’t know, what am I missing?”#SCOTUS #SCOTUSHearing pic.twitter.com/HF6HW5uEiq — PhilDeBlanc (@PhilipDeBlanc) October 14, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett can't name the five freedoms listed in the First Amendment.



That's like a basketball player not knowing what a ball is. — JRehling (@JRehling) October 14, 2020

I’m literally sick to my stomach. Maybe she should’ve written some damn notes. — Suzanne (@77Suzanne) October 14, 2020

During Wednesday’s confirmation hearing, Barrett admitted she “did have a glass of wine” Tuesday night. “I will tell you that I needed that at the end of the day,” she said with a laugh.

"Let me just say on that kind of point you have a right to remain silent," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), evoking laughter from the nominee and the others in the hearing.

Some netizens felt as if Barrett should have put a cork in it, especially after she appeared to misspeak, vowing to “approach every case with an open wine - open mind.”

"I will approach every case with a open wine"

Kavanaugh is gonna love having her around pic.twitter.com/Lugc7qoe5H — Executive Timeout (@stonerTrump) October 14, 2020

JUST IN: Kavanaugh likes Beer, Barrett likes wine. Wasn't a slip. — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) October 14, 2020

Others, however, appeared to be in agreement with Barrett.

I will also approach every case with open wine, tbh. https://t.co/RnOT46tse3 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 14, 2020

Me too, girl. 🍷🍷🍷😆



Amy Coney Barrett will approach every case with an open wine https://t.co/5eqtzfNDG4 via @YouTube — Robin Hill ☂ (@robinhillwrites) October 14, 2020

I like her already



ACB promises to approach cases with “an open wine”https://t.co/sNAzQx29PS — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) October 14, 2020

The fourth day of Barrett’s confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin Thursday at 9:00 a.m. local time.