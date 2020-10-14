'Biden for Resident': Trump Trolls 'Sleepy Joe' Photoshopped Into Nursing Home

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump took a jab at Joe Biden over the Democratic presidential hopeful apparently failing to recollect the name of ex-Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney, who ran against former President Barack Obama in 2012.

US President Trump has posted a photoshopped image of Joe Biden on his Twitter page, showing the Democratic presidential nominee sitting in a wheelchair among a group of care home residents alongside a "Biden for President" election sign, with the letter "p" crossed out.

The tweet came after POTUS hit out at the former VP after Biden made several gaffes during his election campaign speeches, including his apparent failure to recollect the name of Mitt Romney, the Utah senator who ran against former President Barack Obama in 2012 when Biden was Obama's running mate.

"Sleepy Joe Biden had a particularly bad day today. He couldn't remember the name of Mitt Romney, said again he was running for the US Senate, and forgot what state he was in. If I did any of this, it would be disqualifying. With him, he's just Sleepy Joe!", Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

POTUS apparently referred to previous confusing comments by Biden, during which the Democratic nominee failed to define the post he is actually running for in the November election, in addition to addressing his Arizona supporters, while he was in Nevada.

© AP Photo / John Raoux President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla.

This came after Trump late last month called for a drug test of Biden before or after the first presidential debate on 29 September, claiming that the Democratic candidate's election campaign performances have been "record-setting uneven", and adding that it may be the result of using medications. He also said he is ready to take such a test himself.

Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield responded by saying that the former vice president "intends to deliver his debate answers in words" and that "if the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it".

"We'd expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn't make a plan to stop COVID-19", she added, in an apparent reference to the US death toll from the coronavirus.

Biden previously made a series of strange statements during his public appearances, saying in particular, that he was elected to the Senate 180 years ago, and claiming that he attended Delaware State University, which the facility denies.

The ex-vice president also made a blunder, saying in September that 200 million people had died from the coronavirus in the US.

Also last month, Trump, in turn, described the Democratic hopeful as the "dumbest of all candidates", and went even further saying that "maybe" he would sign "an executive order that you cannot have him [Biden] as your president".