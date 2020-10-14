Register
    People wait in line to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020

    First Day of Texas Early Voting: Americans Share Photos of 'Unbelievable' Queues

    More than 35 US states will offer early in-person voting from 5 to 30 days prior to the 3 November election amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Tens of thousands of people have already cast their ballots in Texas early voting, with the first day of the process seeing long wait times in some locations of the Lone Star State.

    Twitter users shared photos and videos of massive queues during early voting across Texas on 13 October, noting that they "have never seen anything like this" and that the queues in some areas are "unbelievable".

    The footage showed many voters maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings while waiting in line.

    Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir, for her part, said that the first three hours of voting saw at least 6,000 people cast a ballot and by noon, the total number already stood at 14,000.

    She expressed hope that lines and wait times will shrink in the next few days, saying that the first day of voting tends to be the busiest.

    "This is pretty normal behaviour, and I think by day two or three you will find that the lines are less daunting. There is such high enthusiasm out there. Voters are in a good mood and are taking care of each other by wearing masks and social distancing. Everyone is just having a good time. So get out and vote", DeBeauvoir stressed.

    She added that a number of technicians had been deployed across the county to tackle possible voting machine malfunctions, which prompted long queues at the Dittmar Recreation Centre in South Austin.

    "Technical issues might happen at any point, and when they do happen it's about when and how quickly can we get it resolved", the Travis County clerk said.

    The developments in Texas come after hours-long waiting lines emerged across Georgia on Monday as voters gathered around polling stations to take part in the first day of early voting in the state.

    This photo made on Oct. 6, 2020, in Westerville, Ohio, shows Ohio absentee ballots. Two voters registered at the same address in the Columbus suburb of Westerville, Ohio, were mailed these absentee ballots for the 2020 general election that didn't match their assigned precinct number, as shown by the designation in the top right corner of the ballots they received on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Kantele Franko
    'Rigged Election!!!': Nearly 50K Voters in Ohio's Franklin County Receive Wrong Mail Ballots
    Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, US election officials have been urging Americans to cast their votes as early as possible, either through absentee voting or by going to the polls in person. More than 35 other states will offer in-person voting from roughly five to around 30 days ahead of the November 3 election.

    President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that mail-in voting being used by most states amid the pandemic is rife for large-scale fraud, and may make the US "a laughing stock all over the world".

