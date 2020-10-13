Princeton to Pay Nearly $1.2 Million to Female Professors Following Federal Discrimination Probe

The US Department of Labor announced earlier this month that Princeton and the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) had entered into an early resolution conciliation agreement following a yearslong probe.
“The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs is satisfied that Princeton University has pursued an early resolution conciliation agreement, and addressed the issues found in our review,” said OFCCP Programs Director Craig E. Leen.
“Early resolution conciliation agreements are an effective tool for contractors to ensure equitable pay to employees, enhance internal salary equity reviews, and proactively correct any disparities uncovered.”
According to the agreement, Princeton did not honor its commitment to equal pay and employment opportunities between 2012 and 2014. The university has since agreed to pay a total of nearly $1.2 million - $925,000 in owed wages and at least $250,000 in future salary adjustments - to female professors.
"Pay disparities existed for 106 female employees in the full professor position at Princeton University,” the news release detailed.
“Princeton University is taking multiple proactive steps to promote pay equity and enhance its diversity initiatives that will help it comply with current federal laws,” said Diana Sen, northeast regional director of the OFCCP. “We look forward to continuing to work cooperatively with Princeton to implement the agreement.”
The agreement comes as a result of the department’s investigation into allegations of compensation discrimination, which began in November 2018.
