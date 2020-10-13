Register
20:42 GMT13 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Asian giant hornet with tracking device attached via dental floss

    Washington State Repeatedly Fails to Locate Asian Giant Hornet Nests Ahead of ‘Slaughter Phase’

    WSDA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0d/1080761339_0:102:1248:804_1200x675_80_0_0_598478ab39461bb820718e742d2efb83.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010131080761430-washington-state-repeatedly-fails-to-locate-asian-giant-hornet-nests-ahead-of-slaughter-phase/

    Scientists in the state of Washington have announced that they were again unsuccessful in live-tracking an Asian giant hornet - or "murder hornet” - to locate and destroy its nest and quell the species’ spread in the US.

    Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) officials held a virtual news conference on Monday to discuss their tracking of an Asian giant hornet and answer questions about their efforts.

    State scientists revealed that an entomologist had attempted to use dental floss to tie a tracking device to a female “murder hornet” previously captured on October 5. Unfortunately, the tracker’s signal was lost shortly after the insect traveled through a collection of blackberry bushes.

    Responding to an inquiry issued by a Whatcom County resident, WSDA entomologist Sven Spichiger explained that “there’s definitely at least two nests” in the county, which has yielded a number of specimens for the state.

    A total of 18 Asian giant hornets have been captured across Washington since late last year, according to officials.

    Earlier this month, the WSDA attempted to locate an Asian giant hornet nest by gluing a radio tag to another captured “murder hornet.”

    "Gluing tracking tags is usually done on honeybees, bumble bees, things like that and some other insects. One of the neat things about hornets is they’re not quite as hairy as those, so there’s not much for the glue to grab onto,” Spichiger said at the time, as reported by KING-TV.

    “So you do have to be very patient and wait till it dries, but when you’re handling an Asian giant hornet, obviously it doesn’t want you handling it, so you have to keep it chilled down."

    Unfortunately, between the drying time, cooling from an icebox and the insect’s own movements, the glue was unable to completely bond to the Asian giant hornet before making contact with its wings, ultimately resulting in the “murder hornet” being unable to fly.

    News of this failure comes several weeks after state officials revealed that, in the 1,400 traps set across the state, only a single Asian giant hornet had been captured.

    The specimen recovered from Whatcom County was found to be one of the smaller worker Asian giant hornets observed by experts. The finding of Asian giant hornets smaller than their average length of 1.5 to 2 inches could mean that a number of “murder hornets” went overlooked by experts and concerned Washington residents.

    Scientists have been racing against time, as colonies of the species tend to show more development in the months of August and September. Officials hope to be able to track down and destroy the colonies before they can spread and enter the “slaughter phase,” in which a colony of Asian giant hornets can usurp a honeybee hive and make quick work of some 30,000 of the hive’s previous occupants via decapitation, according to the WSDA and National Geographic.

    Related:

    Graphic Videos: Missouri Locals Demand Police Reform After Cop’s Violent Arrest of Pregnant Woman
    US Lawmaker Accuses Royals Harry, Meghan of ‘Continued Interference’ in US Election
    US Commission on Presidential Debates Cancels Oct. 15 Match-Up Between Trump, Biden
    Videos: Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall in US Gulf as Tens of Thousands Undergo Power Outages
    Increased Police Killings Linked to Departments Acquiring Pentagon Equipment - Report
    Tags:
    bees, honeybees, insects, Asian Giant Hornet, Washington, Washington state
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse