Trump Brings Up Putin & Kim Jong-un While Savaging Biden During Campaign Rally, Media Says

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has recently been dealt a fresh verbal jab by the current POTUS, Donald Trump, the New York Post reports.
According to the newspaper, Trump made what appears to be a reference to his rival in the upcoming presidential election during a campaign rally in Florida on 12 October.
"The one thing I know for sure, President Xi of China… President Putin of Russia… Kim Jong-un… they are 100 percent sharp. We have someone running who is not 100 percent, he’s not 80 percent, he’s not 60 percent", Trump said.
The US president also reportedly savaged Biden over the latter mistakenly saying during a campaign stop that he is “running for the Senate” and for apparently forgetting Mitt Romney's name.
"Sleepy Joe Biden, not a nice guy, by the way… He had a very bad day today", the POTUS quipped. "If I ever had a day like he had today, they’d say, ‘It’s over. It’s over.’ … He forgot Mitt Romney’s name. He didn’t know what state he was in. And he said today he’s a proud Democrat running for the US Senate."
The US president also predicted that Biden"has got a lot of bad days coming", the newspaper adds.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden have repeatedly traded barbs over the ongoing presidential election campaign in the United States.
While Trump branded his opponent as "Sleepy Joe" often bashed Biden over his alleged senility, the Democratic candidate frequently criticized POTUS' manner of running the country, for example, calling him out over the response to the coronavirus crisis.
