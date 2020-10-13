Day Two of Senate Hearing on US Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett – Video

The second day of conformation hearings on Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, kick off on Tuesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The procedure is expected to last four days, during which Barrett will face questions from Democrats and Republicans, some of whom will participate via video-conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump’s move to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the presidential election, scheduled for 3 November, has provoked much criticism from the Democrats. They insist that no confirmation should take place until after the elections, remembering that the last president, Barack Obama, was prevented from making a nomination when Antonin Scalia, another Supreme Court judge, died before that year's presidential election in 2016.
At present, the US Supreme Court already holds a 5-3 Republican majority.
