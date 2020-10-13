Register
14:28 GMT13 October 2020
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020.

    ‘Put Politics Aside’: Nancy Pelosi Slammed by Dems for Rejecting Donald Trump’s COVID Relief Package

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    US
    by
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (143)
    President Trump on Friday offered a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief package amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to unprecedented levels of unemployment and caused businesses to suffer. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffed at the offer as inadequate.

    Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi had been fending off backlash from some fellow Democrats after she sharply rejected US President Donald Trump's $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief offer made on Friday as “grossly inadequate”.

    In a letter to House Democrats sent Saturday, Pelosi lambasted the Trump administration’s proposal as "one step forward, two steps back" in their negotiations on stimulus measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reported USA Today.

    "In terms of addressing testing, tracing, and treatment, what the Trump administration has offered is wholly insufficient," she wrote in a weekly letter to Democratic colleagues.
    Pelosi also suggested the proposal lacked a “strategic plan to crush the virus” and warned that it afforded President Trump too much power in deciding how funds should be spent.

    However, some Democrats seemed eager for a deal.

    Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a Congressional Progressive Caucus member, tweeted on Sunday that the sum suggested by Trump was "significant".

    ​Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang tweeted on Saturday, urging Pelosi to “take this deal”.

    ​Dan Pfeiffer, the co-host of the podcast 'Pod Save America', tweeted a deal to jointly pursue COVID-19 relief would be the “right thing to do”.

    Trump Stimulus Package

    The White House’s proposed measure of includes a $400 boost in weekly unemployment insurance, $1,200 direct payments for US adults, and $1,000 payments for each child, according to The Washington Post.

    However, the stimulus package was branded insufficient by House Democrats, who passed a $2.2 trillion proposal last month, dismissed by Trump on 6 October.
    Rejecting the Democrats’ latest offer, the US President said he wanted to postpone negotiations until after the November election.

    ​He has since backpedaled, writes USA Today, advocating standalone bills to send out stimulus checks and provide relief to airlines, as well as relaunching talks on a comprehensive stimulus plan.

    Democrats and Republicans have been in disagreement over the scope of aid needed for the economy's recovery.

    In a letter to lawmakers on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of State Mark Meadows vowed to continue talks with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to try to reach agreement on a comprehensive relief bill.

    Earlier, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell called on Congress to pass more relief, warning that insufficient support would slow recovery from the coronavirus recession.

    They also called on Congress to “immediately vote” on legislation authorizing repurposing of unused funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, estimated at around $130 billion.

    Squabbling over stimulus comes as most earlier benefits approved by Congress have run out, and a comprehensive relief package has not been passed since March.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (143)

    Votre message a été envoyé!
