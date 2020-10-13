Register
12:57 GMT13 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This Tuesday, 11 August 2020 photo shows a completed Alaska Primary absentee ballot before it was put inside a mailbox in Anchorage, Alaska.

    Alaska Scraps Ballot Witness Rules Amid Trump’s Fears of Mass Mail-In Vote Fraud

    © AP Photo / Mark Thiessen
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0d/1080757673_0:489:2730:2025_1200x675_80_0_0_c98c9000fbee5fde041107ef6d7dbcc9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010131080757702-alaska-scraps-ballot-witness-rules-amid-trumps-fears-of-mass-mail-in-voter-fraud/

    The US president has repeatedly criticised the mass mail-in voting being used as a health precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, alleging that mail-in ballots are ripe for fraud because they are easier to steal, forge or alter, since they are not as actively supervised by election officials. Democrats have dismissed these claims.

    Alaska’s Supreme Court has ruled that state residents voting by mail will no longer require a witness over the age of 18 to sign their absentee ballots.

    The court threw out the rule after a lower court ruled that the witness requirement “impermissibly burdens the right to vote” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that the rule to have voters’ ballots witnessed and signed by another person effectively made it impossible for those not living with another adult to vote.

    Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee and advocate for mail-in voting, praised the Supreme Court’s decision, calling it a “win for voters in Alaska,” and promising to “keep fighting coast to coast to protect voters from being disenfranchised amid the pandemic.”

    State officials had attempted to keep the witness rule in place, saying its absence could create confusion. Following the ruling, the Division of Elections said that voters must still sign the back of their absentee ballot envelope and provide a voter identifier such as date of birth or driver’s license number, but confirmed that ballots would now be counted with or without the previously required witness signature.

    The lawsuit to change the rules was organised by the League of Women Voters of Alaska, two elderly women and the tribal government of the community of Arctic Village.

    Over 111,000 Alaskans have requested absentee ballots for November’s vote, up from the 62,455 who voted absentee in August’s primary election, Anchorage Daily News has reported.

    On Track to Reach Record Highs

    According to data released Monday by the United States Elections Project, 10.3 million Americans have already cast ballots by mail with election day still three weeks away. By comparison, an estimated 57.2 million voted early, absentee or by mail in 2016.

    President Trump has repeatedly complained about mail-in ballots’ alleged vulnerability to fraud. Last month, he called mail-in voting a “disaster” and said he could not guarantee a peaceful transition of power if he loses based on the results of votes cast by mail. Trump’s comments prompted Joe Biden ally Senator Bernie Sanders to propose the creation of a “nonpartisan commission” by Congress to oversee the election and ensure that voting and vote-counting laws were “scrupulously” followed.

    An election worker places mail-in ballots into an election box at a drive-through drop off location at the Registrar of Voters in San Diego, California, U.S. November 5, 2018.
    © REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
    Every Vote Counts? Mail Sorter Accused of 'Accidentally' Dumping Trump Mail-In Ballots in Trash
    The FBI and the Department of Justice have recently reported “potential issues” with mail-in ballots, including evidence of ballots, mostly for Trump, being dumped in the trash, and other problems. In the state of Virginia, at least 1,400 voters were reported to have received multiple ballots. In Michigan, Republicans called for a probe over a video showing an unsecured, unlocked ballot box with a single election-related mailing in it in the city of Lansing. Last week, voters in Ohio’s Franklin County received nearly 50,000 wrong absentee ballots, prompting Trump to exclaim that the election was being “rigged.” County officials promised to correct the “serious mistake”.

    Allegations of fraud haven’t been limited to the Democrats. On Tuesday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sent a cease and desist order to state Republican Party officials, demanding the removal of unauthorised ballot drop-off boxes organised by the GOP popping up across multiple locations.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse