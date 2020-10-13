'Absolutely Ridiculous': Extremely Long Lines Caught on Camera in Georgia as Early Voting Begins

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, US election officials have been calling upon Americans to cast their votes as early as possible, either through absentee voting or by going to polls in person.

Hours-long waiting lines have been observed across Georgia on Monday as voters gathered around polling stations to take part in the first day of early voting in the state.

The videos and photos circulating online show how mostly masked people are sticking to a place in extended queues, while in compliance with social distancing rules.

Some of them even brought folding chairs with them, probably inspired by a similar experience among voters in Virginia, where early voting kicked off in September.

Kemp is trying to steal the election in Georgia. Look at these early voting lines. Absolutely ridiculous. #VoteBiden pic.twitter.com/LIypMhYOXK — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 12, 2020

Today is the first day of early voting in Georgia.

This is the line at Sharon Springs Park in Cumming, Forsyth County.#VOTE pic.twitter.com/C2hZPcmmSN — Chris Russo (@noalpha) October 12, 2020

The problem was observed in Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett and Floyd counties, where some people reportedly had to wait as long as 12 hours to cast their ballot.

The line of voters at George Pierce Park in Suwanee.... pic.twitter.com/3stVPEuyZp — tyler, the reporter (@ByTylerEstep) October 12, 2020

Here’s the current situation at Cobb County’s early voting site in Marietta, Georgia. About 250 people remain in line—with 60 voting each hour. We spoke with someone who arrived at 7am and just voted. We have hot food on the way & will be serving dinner shortly! #ChefsForThePolls pic.twitter.com/UxUn7v8LMy — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) October 12, 2020

Now at 11hrs in line but we are next! A long journey but wouldn’t be anywhere else! Please vote everyone! pic.twitter.com/ifRcbK1XRm — Johnta Austin (@johntalsr) October 12, 2020

According to The Guardian, in some places, such as State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the long-wait was caused by reported problems with the electronic pollbooks that are used to check in voters. In Cobb County, the lack of space in rooms and in parking was blamed for the extreme queues, according to Janine Eveler, the county’s elections and registration director.

© AP Photo / Brynn Anderson People wait in line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta

The line outside State Farm Arena. pic.twitter.com/J2oMFJecRl — THIS IS A MARIAH CAREY STAN ACCOUNT (@newsworthy17) October 12, 2020

In the United States, more than 35 states will offer early in-person voting from 5 to 30 days prior to the Election Day on 3 November. According to the US Election Project, more than 10 million Americans have already casted their vote.