Register
09:51 GMT13 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington , DC, 12 October 2020.

    'Votes Decided, Though Not Yet Cast': SCOTUS Pick Amy Coney Barrett Faces Day 2 of Senate Grilling

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080751490_0:0:3077:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_5e8f62af702724db5491c50a084ec132.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010131080755494-votes-decided-though-not-yet-cast-scotus-pick-amy-coney-barrett-faces-day-2-of-senate-grilling/

    Republican and Democratic senators clashed during the first day of the fast-tracked confirmation hearing of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, with Republicans underscoring her commitment to the rule of law, while Democrats cast her as an alleged threat to Americans' health care coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Amy Coney Barrett, is set to face senators' questions over her stance on health care, legal precedent and possibly issues pertaining to the presidential election during the second day of confirmation hearings, sceduled to last through Thursday, reports AP.

    Protesters and supporters of the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. October 12, 2020.
    ERIN SCOTT
    Protesters and supporters of the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. October 12, 2020.

    The Republicans have been hoping to confirm Barrett before the presidential and congressional elections on 3 November, seeking to cement a 6-3 advantage in the nation's highest court. They also hope to seat Barrett in time to hear any legal challenges after the election, as the Supreme Court may have to decide the 3 November outcome amid fears of voter fraud due to mail-in ballots.

    Another important timing factor is the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, which the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a week after the election.

    Barrett is to be grilled in 30-minute segments by Democrats who have been gravely opposed to President Donald Trump's choice, arguing that the winner of the presidential election should choose the nominee.

    “This should not be President Trump's judge… This should be your judge," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

    Day One of the hearings in the Republican-controlled Senate on Monday saw Barrett outline her approach to the law as “conservative and fair”.

    Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
    © AP Photo / Demetrius Freeman
    Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
    “Courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life,’ declared the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge, adding that Americans “deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written”.

    In a demonstration of reverence for the legacy of liberal icon Ginsburg, many Democrats on Monday wore lapel pins with her likeness.

    Barrett also had words of praise for her late predecessor, saying she was 'forever grateful' for Ginsburg's “trailblazing path” as a woman on the Supreme Court.

    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate Senator Kamala Harris slammed Barrett's nomination as potentially throwing into jeopardy everything Ginsburg had been committed to uphold.

    As she testified, Harris said that the court is 'often the last refuge for equal justice' and that not only health care but voting rights, workers´ rights, abortion rights and the very idea of justice are at stake.

    Nevertheless, despite protests from the Democrats, Barrett’s path to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court looks clear of hurdles, as Republicans would appear to have the votes required to seal her confirmation.

    Senator Lindsey Graham, the committee chairman, who set an initial committee vote on the nomination for 15 October, was quoted as telling journalists that Barrett was a “slam dunk” based on her qualifications.

    Barrett had been given the highest rating - 'well-qualified' - from the American Bar Association.

    The date of the committee vote would allow final approval by the panel a week later, with a vote for confirmation by the full Senate on 26 October.

    ‘Pawn in a Larger Political Game’

    Sean D. Foreman, professor of political science at Florida-based Barry University, commenting on the first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, said they were unfolding just as expected.

    As senators on both sides were “volleying back and forth” with their ideological concerns, he perceives Amy Coney Barrett to be more of a “pawn in their larger political game”.

    Nothing that has either happened so far or is anticipated to happen this week has the potential to derail the nomination.

    “Essentially the votes have already been decided though they had not yet been cast. At the end of all the theatrics Coney Barrett will be confirmed by the slimmest of margins and will become a Supreme Court Justice. For all of the hand-wringing and attempts to cry ‘foul’ about the process, Democrats will fall short in their efforts to block the nomination,” says Professor Foreman.

    He added that the American public was hoping these hearings do not devolve into a major political ‘food fight’, similar to the hearings for Bret Kavanaugh.

    “Democrats will continue to object to this nominee based on their perceived conclusions about the judge’s positions on the health care law and abortion and gay rights policies. They will also imply that Coney Barrett’s own religious beliefs will unduly influence her judicial decisions. Judge Coney Barrett is unflappable in public and will continue to maintain that composure even when the unfair questions come from Democrats through this week,” concluded Sean D. Foreman.
    U.S President Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18, at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2020
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    U.S President Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18, at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2020

    Last month, President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a move criticised by the Democratic party, with its presidential nominee Joe Biden urging the Senate not to confirm any Supreme Court candidate until after the 3 November election.

    Related:

    Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Fill US Supreme Court Seat of Late Justice Ginsburg
    Americans Split on Senate's Endorsement of New Supreme Justice Nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Poll Says
    What, When & Where: Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing to Kick Off in US Senate
    US Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing for Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett - Video
    Tags:
    House Democrats, Democrats, Democrats, Donald Trump, Senate confirmation hearings, confirmation, Senate Judiciary Committee, US Senate Judiciary Committee, Amy Coney Barrett
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse