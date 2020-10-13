Trump Resumes Campaign Trail, Assures Florida Supporters He Is in 'Great Shape'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said at the first campaign rally he held since announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis that he was feeling great.

Speaking without a face mask, Trump told his supporters in Sanford, Florida, on Monday that he was "in great shape" and "energised by your prayers and humbled by your support."

"We are going to take whatever the hell they gave me and we are going to distribute it around the hospitals", Trump said. "I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women. I'll just give you a big fat kiss", Trump added later on in his speech.

White House Physician Dr Sean Conley said in a Monday statement, released just before the Florida rally, that Trump had tested negative for the coronavirus. Conley added that apart from this particular test, Trump has also undergone antigen tests and other procedures that all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication, which means that Trump is not infectious to others.

On Saturday, Conley said that Trump was no longer shedding the coronavirus and was not a transmission risk to others.

Trump delivered a speech at the White House on Saturday in what became his first public appearance since he was hospitalised with COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center on 2 October, not long after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. Speaking from the White House balcony on Saturday, Trump told his supporters that he was "feeling great".

While at Walter Reed, Trump was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail that targets the coronavirus spike protein.