13 October 2020
    Mark Meadows

    Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Refuses to 'Talk Through a Mask', Walks Away From Interview

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Mark Meadows
    US
    Representatives attended the first hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nomination, Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee. When journalists confronted Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, controversy broke out when he refused to speak to them while wearing a mask.

    White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows removed his mask around reporters on Monday while refusing to talk while wearing the face-covering before proceeding to walk away without answering any questions.

    CNN congressional reporter, Kristin Wilson, requested Meadows to keep the mask on while speaking, Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim said. However, a frustrated Meadows pulled the microphone towards himself.

    The reporter told the Trump administration official to pull away and he removed his mask and insisted that he was sufficient distance from the reporters to answer their questions safely.

    "Well, I'm more than 10 feet away", he said.

    He then put the mask back and walked away as the concerned group took photos of him leaving. As he was leaving he said he would be willing to answer questions but not "through a mask".

    ​This exchange took place on the first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court - Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

    According to health experts, the coronavirus can travel several feet through the air, especially indoors, and wearing a mask is a way of preventing the spread. 

    The Meadows incident comes as representatives for journalists working around Capitol Hill are calling on congressional leaders to offer further access to testing and contact tracing, and adhere strictly to public health guidelines, including the wearing of facial coverings while interacting with the media.

    Utah Senator Mike Lee also showed up to the hearing despite announcing earlier this month that he had tested positive for coronavirus after attending a White House event for Mr. Trump’s announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

    ​Lee, who serves as a member of the Judiciary Committee holding Barrett's nomination hearing, spoke for several minutes without wearing a mask. He announced in a tweet responding to Cory Booker, he thanked the Democratic Senator for his concern and poster a letter from his physician saying he could end quarantine and did not require further testing.

    ​The United States has reported over 7.7 million confirmed cases and more than 214,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
