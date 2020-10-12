Netizens Clash Online as Senate Confirmation Hearings for Barrett Go On

As the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, who got nominated by US President Donald Trump for the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, kicked off at the Senate on 12 October, intense debates broke out on social media where netizens discussed whether that nomination was appropriate.
Trump's nomination of Barrett, which comes mere weeks before the upcoming presidential election in the United States, has already elicited criticism from Democrats who argue that no confirmation should take place until after the elections.
Meanwhile, many social media users, including some prominent US politicians, presented differing points of view on Barrett's nomination and confirmation.
The Senate has a job to do, and after they discharge their duty to advise and consent, Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be JUSTICE Amy Coney Barrett! We’re going to #FILLTHATSEAT! #ConfirmACB— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 12, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett shouldn't be confirmed through an illegitimate, bad-faith process.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 12, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett shouldn't be confirmed because of her extremist views.
Amy Coney Barrett shouldn’t be confirmed—period.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally well-qualified nominee with a deep commitment to upholding the rule of law. Republican women will not allow the left to tear her down. pic.twitter.com/4DU3Edy1Ox— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 12, 2020
Senators need to vote NO on Amy Coney Barrett. Raise your hand if you agree.https://t.co/OAVa8Yzs7P— Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 12, 2020
Some also expressed concern about what Barrett's nomination might mean for the Affordable Care Act.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett praising Justice Scalia and how his "reasoning that shaped" her should tell you everything you need to know about how she will dismantle the ACA.— Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) October 12, 2020
Health care is personal to Kimberly and Jordan. It's personal to me too.— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) October 12, 2020
When serious illness hits unexpectedly, having health insurance and access to care can save your life. The ACA has provided that peace of mind.
Our health is #WhatsAtStake with the nom. of Judge Barrett. pic.twitter.com/XDeCL9rv2X
And the House Judiciary Committee Republicans were quick to bring into the equation a certain other Supreme Court Justice nomination that took place not that long ago.
Remember what they did to Brett Kavanaugh.— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 12, 2020
We don’t owe the Democrats anything. #ConfirmACB
