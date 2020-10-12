US Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing for Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett - Video

Watch a live broadcast from outside the US Senate in Washington DC where the confirmation hearings for US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett begins on Monday.
Demonstrations for and against the nomination are expected to take place in the area.
Trump’s move to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the presidential election, scheduled for 3 November, has provoked much criticism from the Democrats. They insist that no confirmation should take place until after the elections, remembering that the former president, Barack Obama, was prevented from making a nomination when Antonin Scalia, another Supreme Court judge, died before that year's presidential election in 2016.
The formal hearing on Barrett’s nomination will last through Thursday. At present, the US Supreme Court already holds a 5-3 Republican majority.
