Twitter Flags Trump Tweet on Being 'Immune' as 'Potentially Harmful' COVID-19 Information

Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump's personal physician announced in a statement that Trump no longer posed a risk of transmitting the coronavirus to others - after over a week of the president's COVID recovery process.

Shortly after Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that it is "very nice to know" that he "can't get it [COVID-19] and can't give it", the social media platform flagged the post as disinformation, noting that it violated Twitter rules.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible", said the message over Trump's tweet.

In his post, the president said that he had received "a total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday [10 October]".

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

​On Saturday, Trump's personal physician announced that the president was no longer contagious and would continue to be clinically monitored as he returns to an active schedule.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he felt "great" after receiving treatment in Walter Reed military hospital over several days, particularly through the use of a Regeneron experimental antibody cocktail, which he praised for his speedy recovery.

Trump's positive coronavirus test results were revealed on 2 October, as he announced that he and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, who was also diagnosed with COVID, would be quarantined.

The president does not enjoy warm relations with social media, as Twitter, Facebook and other platforms periodically block his posts.

Lately, a Trump post regarding mail-in balloting was slapped with a public warning by Twitter, and the president's tweet that included the phrase "When looting starts, shooting stars" regarding the anti-racism and anti-police-brutality protests in the US was flagged as promoting violence. Other Trump posts and videos have frequently been deleted over copyright complaints.