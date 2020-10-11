Tupac’s Brother Says Trump Campaign Used Rapper in ‘Clearly Disrespectful’ Way At VP Debate

Last Wednesday, US President Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign announced that it would reserve a ticket for Tupac Shakur at the vice presidential debate between VP Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, in order to mock the Democratic VP nominee’s naming of the late rap legend as her favorite living rapper during a late-September interview.

US Rap superstar Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, accused President Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign of disrespecting the late artist during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate between Republican VP Mike Pence and Democratic VP nominee Senator Kamala Harris, TMZ reported on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the day of the debate, it was reported that the Trump campaign had announced that it would reserve a seat for Harris’s choice of best rapper “alive”, Tupac, who was killed in 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada. GOP campaign officials confirmed the report, saying it was “true”.

“We have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, Sen. Harris’ favorite rapper alive... I'm personally more of a Biggie fan, if he's still alive, b [sic] we will have a ticket for Tupac,” Trump's senior campaign adviser, Jason Miller, told reporters on Wednesday hours before the Pence-Harris debate.

True https://t.co/mascSb4L37 — Tim Murtaugh - Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 7, 2020

Mopreme Shakur, also a rapper, said that the campaign’s use of his deceased brother Tupac to mock Harris was considered by the Shakur family as “clearly disrespectful”, and called on Trump to apologize.

Mopreme ruled out the idea that Trump would apologize for the incident, however, noting: “We should know Trump's lack of respect for the Black and brown community”.

However, Mopreme said that the president could make it up to the family by pardoning his dad, Tupac's stepfather, who is serving a 60-year prison sentence beginning in 1988 for RICO conspiracy, armed bank robbery, and bank robbery killings.

Mopreme also ruled out Trump considering his request.

In late September, during an interview with CNN’s Angela Rye that was part of a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) virtual event, Senator Harris, while answering a question regarding her choice of favorite living rapper, said: “Tupac Shakur”.

Then she quickly corrected her gaffe, joking: “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”