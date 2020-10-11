US Senate Democratic Leader Urges Supreme Court Nominee to Recuse Herself in Election-Linked Cases

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett should recuse herself in any cases linked to the outcome of the November 3 presidential election as well as a challenge to the Obamacare health law, US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
Schumer's statement comes a day before Barrett will be facing her Senate confirmation hearing.
Last month, President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the vacancy on the Supreme Court to succeed late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The move was criticised by Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, who also urged the Senate not to confirm any Supreme Court candidate until after the 3 November election.
