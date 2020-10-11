‘Gonna Write in the Name of Another Republican’: Bolton Confirms He Won’t Vote Trump or Biden

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser acknowledged that for the first time in his political career he would not be voting for the Republican nominee to become president.

Former US National Security adviser John Bolton has said again that he has no intention of voting for either Donald Trump or his Democrat rival Joe Biden in the presidential elections on 3 November.

John Bolton: "I'm not backing Biden... I'm going to write in the name of another Republican." pic.twitter.com/QUutLWtq0v — The Hill (@thehill) October 11, 2020

​Speaking to Wolf Blitzer, CNN's political anchor on The Situation Room, Bolton suggested that Donald Trump, who had recently checked out of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after being treated for coronavirus, was the same person he had worked with, allegedly “shaping the world through his own rhetoric” by “intimidating and denying facts”.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik US National Security Advisor John Bolton

Nevertheless, he added emphatically he would not be casting his vote for Trump’s opponent Biden.

Earlier, the former US National Security Adviser said that he will not vote for Donald Trump at the upcoming presidential election in early November.

“This will be the first time in my adult political career when I won't be voting for the Republican nominee for president”, said Bolton during an interview with the Washington-based National Press Club.

In an interview that aired on ABC News in June, Bolton proclaimed that Trump was “not fit for office," adding:

"I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job. I don't think he's a conservative Republican… I'm not gonna vote for him in November. Certainly not gonna vote for Joe Biden either."

Rocky White House Tenure

John Bolton, who served in the Trump administration as the national security adviser from April 2018 until September 2019, was known for his hawkish stance on many issues of international politics, with sources claiming he had perpetually displayed scepticism of his country’s adversaries, and was not averse to the prospect of military conflict.

Bolton enjoyed a rocky relationship with the POTUS, as the two disagreed over a succession of issues, including foreign policy toward Venezuela, the Koreas, Taliban negotiations and China trade talks.

Bolton was also well known as a strong opponent of the present Iranian government, advocating its overthrow before joining the Trump administration.

© AP Photo / Alex Brandon A copy of "The Room Where It Happened," by former national security adviser John Bolton, is photographed at the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington

On 10 September 2019 Trump announced on Twitter that he had asked for Bolton's resignation, saying he had "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions."

Relations between the two soured further after Bolton published a book about the Trump administration, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.

In the tell-all volume Bolton portrayed Trump as a President allegedly easily “manipulated and influenced” by the leaders of China, Russia, Turkey, and North Korea.

The Trump administration tried unsuccessfully to have publication of Bolton’s book blocked in June, arguing it contained classified information. Subsequently, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) initiated a criminal probe to determine if the book “divulged classified information to the public".

Trump lambasted Bolton’s book as "a compilation of lies and made-up stories, all intended to make me look bad".