'It Looks Like I'm Immune': Trump Says He No Longer Has COVID-19

US President Donald Trump has told Fox News in an interview that he no longer has the coronavirus infection and appears to be immune to the disease.
"I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I'm in great shape," Trump told anchor Maria Bartiromo. "It seems like I'm immune. I can go way out of the basement... It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I'm immune".
The US president admitted that he felt "really good".
"And I even feel good by the fact that, you know, the word immunity means something — having really a protective glow means something. I think it's very important to have that, to have that is a very important thing," Trump told anchor Maria Bartiromo.
White House physician Sean Conley said on Friday that the President was no longer considered "a transmission risk to others" adding that there was no longer evidence of the virus actively replicating.
Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center last Friday to receive treatment after announcing that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The doctors discharged Trump from the hospital on Monday and the US President continued with work as usual saying he feels well after being treated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)