'Superspreader': Trump Reportedly Planned to Wear Superman T-Shirt When Leaving Hospital

US President Donald Trump underwent coronavirus treatment at the Walter Reed military hospital after announcing on 2 October that he and his wife had tested positive. After four days in hospital, Trump announced himself cured and returned to the White House.

US President Donald Trump had been planning to wear a Superman T-shirt when leaving the Walter Reed hospital, in an apparent attempt to make it spectacular, but later dropped the stunt, according to a report from the The New York Times.

Citing people familiar with the conversations, The NYT suggested that Trump had the idea of appearing in front of people after leaving the hospital and then suddenly ripping open the top layer of his clothes to reveal a Superman shirt - "as a symbol of strength".

While Trump has not confirmed the suggestion, netizens caught it up, and were quick to roll out fan art.

It's a bird, no it's a plane.... No, it's Stupidman. pic.twitter.com/s7fIvGwFp8 — (Very Stable) Bad Hombre (@YourCOJ) October 11, 2020

​One user recalled that Trump was not the only one coming up with such a move.

​The president revealed that he and his wife had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on 2 October, entering Walter Reed military hospital for treatment shortly after. He spent four days there, returning to the White House in the middle of what appears to be a speedy recovery.

On Saturday, his personal physician, Sean P. Conley, stated that POTUS no longer poses a risk of transmitting the virus to others, without clarifying whether Trump had tested negative.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he feels "great" and displayed enthusiasm to get back to campaigning and public events.