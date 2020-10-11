US to Reportedly Open 'Safe Travel Corridors' Between NYC and London, Reduce Quarantine Periods

As of now, Americans must quarantine when traveling to the United Kingdom or the European Union, while European travelers are generally barred from visiting the US, unless they are American citizens or residents.

Due to the "growing availability of COVID-19 tests", US authorities are considering the creation of a safe travel corridor between New York City and London, with a shortened period of quarantine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation.

If such a corridor is implemented, people who use it for traveling between the countries will be subject to coronavirus testing that will allow them to avoid a long quarantine period.

The report outlined that the Trump administration, alongside the US Transportation Department and Department of Homeland Security, will need to agree on a plan with a foreign government.

According to The WSJ, the agencies are in the early stages of working to "safely encourage trans-Atlantic travel while mitigating public-health risks", negotiating on the matter with officials from the UK and Germany.

Currently, a traveler from Europe or the UK can only enter the United States if they are a US citizen or resident, while Americans must quarantine for 14 days when arriving to Europe or Britain.

The US remains the country most affected by the coronavirus, with over 7.7 million registered cases and over 214,000 related deaths, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.

The UK has registered over 500,000 cases and has a death toll of more than 42,000.