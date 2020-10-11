Trump No Longer Contagious After Combating COVID-19 - POTUS Personal Physician

US President's personal physician Sean P. Conley revealed in his statement on Saturday that Donald Trump poses no risk of transmitting coronavirus to others.
"This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates... he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others", Conley's statement read.
The physician went on to note that "there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus".
As the President returns to active schedule, the statement said, Conley will continue to monitor Trump clinically.
JUST IN: Dr. Sean Conley says Trump “is no longer considered a transmission risk to others” based on a PCR test conducted this morning pic.twitter.com/zWiLvaLCRb— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 11, 2020
POTUS revealed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on 2 October, saying that he and First Lady Melania Trump will self-isolate. He then was admitted to Walter Reed military hospital, where he received experimental treatment of antibody cocktails, which he later praised, commenting on his speedy recovery process.
Trump pledged to make the treatment he received accessible to everyone who gets infected with coronavirus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)