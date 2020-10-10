'Feeling Great': Trump Delivers First Public Speech After COVID-19 Treatment in Hospital - Video

Trump was hospitalised for three days after testing positive for the COVID-19 infection last week.

"I am feeling great", US President Donald Trump said as he addressed his supporters from the White House balcony on Saturday.

Called "a peaceful protest for law and order", the event was attended by a few hundred people who gathered on the lawn below the balcony, Reuters said.

"I want you to know our nation is going to defeat this terrible China virus...It's going to disappear, it is disappearing," Trump told his supporters.

The results of Trump's latest COVID-19 test have not been released. However, White House communications director Alyssa Farah said on Friday that the President would not appear in public if his test showed that he could still spread the virus.

Will Trump Attend Campaign Rallies?

On Thursday, the President said in an interview with Fox News that he felt “so good”, hoping to be able to attend rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania at the weekend if his doctors allowed it. However, Reuters reported on Friday, citing an anonymous administration official, that Trump will have to postpone campaign events until Monday.

© AP Photo / Alex Brandon President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn

Trump's Coronavirus Experience

Last Friday, Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19. Trump was taken to the Walter Reed Army Medical Centre to be treated but was discharged only three days later. He praised the hospital's equipment and doctors and shared some details of his treatment. Trump said he was given an experimental antibody cocktail, Regeneron. "After the first day, I think I would have been in much worse shape had I not taken [Regeneron]”, he added.