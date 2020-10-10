Register
13:17 GMT10 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A combination picture shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaking during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, US, 29 September 2020

    Presidential Election ‘Highly Volatile, GOP Could Face Watergate-Like Bloodbath', Warns Senator Cruz

    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080726198_0:0:3248:1827_1200x675_80_0_0_f907ef74ffd7584c76286998c3675300.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010101080730687-presidential-election-highly-volatile-gop-could-face-watergate-like-bloodbath-warns-senator-cruz/

    Earlier, a CNN poll conducted predominantly after Donald Trump received his COVID-19 diagnosis found the US President trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden by 16 points among likely voters nationwide.

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has underscored the current volatility of the looming presidential election in the US, warning the Republican Party that it could find itself facing a “bloodbath” on 3 November, reported The Hill.

    Cruz spoke on CNBC’s Squawk Box to voice the opinion that it was extremely difficult to predict the outcome of the presidential election as President Donald Trump could get reelected by a “big margin” if voters were made to feel optimistic about the future of the COVID-19-impacted economy and the authorities’ handling of the health crisis.

    “I am worried. It’s volatile, it’s highly volatile ... if people are going back to work, if they’re optimistic, if they’re positive about the future, we could see a fantastic election — the president getting reelected with a big margin, Republicans winning both Houses of Congress and I think that’s a real possibility,” said Cruz.

    On the other hand, said the senator, Republicans could face landslide losses in a throwback to the Democratic landslide in the 1974 midterm elections following the Watergate scandal that resulted in the then-president Richard Nixon’s resignation.

    “But I also think if on Election Day people are angry and they’ve given up hope and they’re depressed, which is what [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader Charles] Schumer want them to be, I think it could be a terrible election. I think we could lose the White House and both houses of Congress, that it could be a bloodbath of Watergate proportions,” conceded Cruz.

    This comes as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has taken his largest lead in months over Donald Trump, registering a 9.7-point lead according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden holds a face mask while speaking at a carpenters union in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., October 8, 2020
    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden holds a face mask while speaking at a carpenters union in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., October 8, 2020

    Biden is similarly shown as maintaining a lead in key battleground states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, while Trump is currently polling weaker than expected in states such as Ohio, Iowa and Georgia.

    A recent CNN poll showed Trump trailing Biden by 16 points among likely voters nationwide.

    ​Besides the battle for the White House between Trump and Biden, the elections on 3 November will decide the future of 35 seats and dominance in the US Senate, currently held by the Republican Party, also referred to as the GOP (Grand Old Party), at 53 to 47.

    According to the latest assessment of the situation offered by the Cook Political Report, the principal struggle for control of the Senate will unfold in six states where Republican and Democratic candidates have toss-up chances of winning the vote. The six seats are currently held by GOP Senators.

    In three of these states, Iowa, Maine and North Carolina, Democratic candidates are said to be polling higher than their Republican counterparts.

    In the remaining three states, Montana, Georgia and South Carolina, while GOP candidates currently holding their seats have the upper hand, the margin between them and their Democratic rivals is too slim to allow for complacency.

    Related:

    Nearly Half of US Voters Expect Trump Win Despite Biden Lead in Surveys, Poll Reveals
    Trump Slams 'Fake' ABC Poll for Bias Towards Biden Supporters
    Biden 6 Points Ahead of Trump Seven Weeks Before Presidential Election - Poll
    Donald Trump Approves Revised Coronavirus Stimulus Package
    Main Battle for Senate Majority to Take Place in Six States, Election Experts Say
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Charles Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, President Richard Nixon, Richard Nixon, coronavirus, COVID-19, Republicans, Republicans, Watergate, Watergate, US Election 2020, Ted Cruz, Ted Cruz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse