Biden Goes Viral After Lowering His Mask to Cough Into His Hand During Nevada Campaign Event

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went viral on social media after lowering his protective face mask to cough into his hand before covering his face again.
The former vice president, who has been known to consistently wear a facemask since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, did so while addressing supporters during a drive-in campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday.
A clip of Biden removing the mask to cough into his hand went viral on Twitter.
Netizen reaction can be divided into two groups: some criticized and condemned Biden’s move, while others defended the candidate, arguing that the event was outdoor and all attendees had been tested.
In March, at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, Biden coughed into his hands during a virtual interview from his home on CNN and was told by host Jake Tapper that he was “supposed” to cough into his elbow instead of his hand.
