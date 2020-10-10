Former Speaker Gingrich Praises Pence's Debating Style, Advises Trump to 'Study'

In sharp contrast to the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the meeting of the two vice presidential candidates remained calm and civil, with both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence avoiding personal attacks and insults.

Former US Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, praised the debate manner of the vice president, Mike Pence, recommending that President Donald Trump follow the VP's example when preparing for a next stand-off with the Democratic presidential challenger, Joe Biden.

"I thought Vice President Pence did a remarkable job the other night, which I really hope the president will study", Gingrich asserted to "Outnumbered Overtime" during an interview. "He was calm. He was focused. He would go back and say, 'You didn't answer the question'. He wasn't hostile. He just stayed on her. And I think, as a result, he had a very good evening. And the country had a much better sense of what a radical Kamala Harris is".

Gingrich's remarks fall in line with criticism faced by the POTUS for his debate style in the first face-off with Biden. The meeting was dubbed by the media as "chaotic show" and an "ugly melee", as it mostly consisted of personal attacks and insults, resulting in Biden saying to Trump: "Will you shut up, man".

In contrast, the vice presidential debate on Wednesday between Democratic Senator Kamala Harris and the incumbent vice president, Mike Pence, had a relaxed tone, with both participants remaining civil and touching upon the political agendas of their tickets.

Trump has gained time, until 22 October, to follow Gingrich's advice, as a second presidential debate between him and Biden, originally scheduled for 15 October, was cancelled on Friday by the Commission on Presidential Debates. Initially, the Commission said that the debate would be conducted virtually "for the health and safety of all involved".

Trump, however, expressed his reluctance to take part in an online debate, and the meeting was cancelled.

Biden and Trump are now expected to cross swords in what has been described by the Commission as the "final" presidential debate, scheduled for 22 October.

The Trump campaign, however, upon learning of the Commission's intention to hold just two debates, released a statement insisting that there should be three presidential debates, as planned, offering 29 October as a possible date - a proposition rejected by the Biden campaign.

“We accepted the three dates — 29 Sept., 15 Oct., and 22 Oct. — in June. Trump chose today to pull out of the October 15th debate. Trump's erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar, and pick new dates of his choosing. We look forward to participating in the final debate, scheduled for 22 October, which already is tied for the latest debate date in 40 years. Donald Trump can show up, or he can decline again. That's his choice", Biden campaign spokesperson Kate Bedingfield stated.