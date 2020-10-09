Donald Trump Approves Revised Stimulus Package, Says Director of US National Economic Council

Donald Trump has approved a revised coronavirus stimulus package and wants to strike a deal with Democrats in Congress, said Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow. Kudlow added that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would hold negotiations on the package with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Friday afternoon.
"The president has approved a revised package. He would like to do a deal. It will be relatively broad-based but I can't go through details to it", Kudlow told Fox Business.
Money for small businesses and an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program are included in the package backed by President Trump as well as direct checks and aid to airlines, Kudlow said.
