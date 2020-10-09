Register
    Donald Trump Jr. (L) gives a thumbs up beside his father Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (R) after Trump's debate against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S. September 26, 2016.

    'He Couldn't Win as Republican': Trump Hopes Donald Jr. Won't Run for NYC Mayor

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar/File Photo
    New York’s liberal leadership recently scrapped cash bail, which, critics said, led to an increase in criminal rates, with the GOP bemoaning what they referred to as the harmful practice and seeking to challenge the city's Democratic mayor.

    President Donald Trump has taken a suggestion his eldest son, Don Jr, could run for mayor of New York City,  with a pinch of salt, hitting back that he "wouldn't have a chance of winning".

    "No, I hope [he doesn't run] because he couldn't win as a Republican", said Mr Trump, when asked by Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo if Don Jr might throw his hat into the 2021 mayoral race.

    Donald Trump made the comment as he was discussing the elimination of cash bail in the Big Apple, a policy he claimed has "destroyed" the city, which earlier this year ditched the practice for misdemeanor and nonviolent offenders, in a bid to cut criminal rates.

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at a news conference after a tour of P.S. 59 following the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, 2 September 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
    Over 160 NYC CEOs Warn de Blasio of ‘Widespread Anxiety, Deteriorating’ Life Conditions, Call For Action

    Kamala Harris even stressed that should Joe Biden get elected as president, cash bail will be scrapped well beyond NYC as well. However, it is said to have failed to help, with critics fuming that the measure might actually lead to a spike in crime instead, and insisting that the reforms are too lenient for dangerous culprits.

    Addressing the issue, Trump said the only way for Republicans to take back the city and reintroduce cash bail was to put forward a candidate like Rudy Giuliani, who served as NY mayor from 1993 to 2001.

    POTUS' personal lawyer and a prominent figure in the president's Republican orbit, 76-year-old Giuliani, last month unveiled a two-year plan to "revive" New York and help get more GOP candidates elected to promote a conservative agenda.

    Screenshot/Courtesy of @BillTzamaras
    Video: NYC Living Statue Depicts Trump Trampling Graves of Soldiers, COVID-19 Victims With Golf Cart

    For the time being, Guiliani said he was not going to enter the mayoral race, but did not name a preferred candidate either.

    Meanwhile, Donald Jr. has previously said that running for NY mayor is still on the table:

    "I never like to rule anything out", he told CNN's State of the Union in July 2016, when asked if he would challenge Mr De Blasio, who was elected in 2013 and secured a second term in 2017.

    "We always like to keep our options open, so if I could do that as a service to my country, I would love to do that", the 42-year-old presidential son said.

