News Agency Apologises to Harry & Meghan Over 'Intrusive and Illegal' Pictures of Their Son Archie

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received an apology from the agency X17, a celebrity photo and gossip website, over taking intrusive and illegal pictures of the former royal couple's son Archie, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing the couple's lawyer Michael Kump.
The story goes back to July when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took legal action against an individual who photographed then-14-month-old Archie and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland at their residence during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Kump said that X17 has apologised and agreed to a "reimbursement of legal fees".
"Over the summer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took action against intrusive and illegal paparazzi photos taken of their family at a private residence", Kump said, as quoted by Sky News. "Today, the agency responsible for those photos - X17 - apologised and agreed to a permanent injunction and reimbursement of legal fees. This is a successful outcome. All families have a right, protected by law, to feel safe and secure at home".
In the court documents, Harry and Meghan argued that due to the photos in question, "up to 40 paparazzi and media organisations [began] descending on this peaceful community from hundreds of miles away".
Prince Harry and his wife Megan announced stepping down from their royal duties in January, shortly thereafter moving to first Canada and then later to the US, choosing Los Angeles, California, as their new home.
