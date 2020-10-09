Register
02:14 GMT09 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sept. 14, 2020 photo, an electric fence surrounds a campaign sign for President Donald Trump in John Oliveira's yard in New Bedford, Mass. Oliveira said he installed the fence to protect his sign after several were stolen from his lawn during the summer.

    Boobytrapped Trump Campaign Sign Reportedly Gives Worker 13 Stitches After Relocation Attempt

    © AP Photo / John Oliveira
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Earlier in Maryland, a handful of Trump campaign signs were among those "supplied" with suspicious devices. They were later determined by bomb squads to be harmless sound alarms which would make a noise if an attempt was made to move the sign.

    A township worker in Michigan received 13 stitches in his hand after it was sliced by a Trump-Pence campaign sign which was boobytrapped with razor blades, according to reports by local media.

    The worker reportedly pulled over to remove the Trump-Pence sign that was too close to the road and "thought it was electrocuted" because of the razor blades it had been lined up with. 

    "He jumped and let go of it, looked at his hand and realized he was bleeding aggressively,” said Commerce Township Supervisor Dave Scott, cited by WDIV Local 4. "Why would someone set a boobytrap sign to harm someone? A child could have picked it up".

    Heavily bleeding, the worker drove himself to the hospital, where he received 13 stitches on his fingers.

    According to the reports, the owner of the house where the signs were spotted said that she had some signs and banners stolen earlier, outlining that she was unaware of the razor blades. According to the woman, she told the police about it, but the signs were later returned.

    “I think that is absolutely terrible. It’s really too bad that someone would go to that length to protect a political sign,” one of the neighbours, Julee Henry, said.

    The incident is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Earlier, some Trump-Pence signs were seen among a bunch of yard signs to which sound alarms were attached, sounding in case someone tried to move the sign. The devices raised concerns among locals, and a bomb squad from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal (OFSM) spent 36 hours responding to the "suspicious devices".

    Related:

    Trump Campaign Agrees to Postpone Remaining Presidential Debates With Joe Biden
    Goal of Campaign Around Navalny Is to Create Pretext for Sanctions Against Russia - Envoy
    Maryland Bomb Squad Removes 'Suspicious Devices' From Trump Campaign Yard Signs
    Tags:
    election campaign, re-election, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse