Trump Campaign Agrees to Postpone Remaining Presidential Debates With Joe Biden

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has agreed to postpone the remaining presidential debates with Democrat Joe Biden. The campaign has given a green light for the second round, initially scheduled for 15 October, to be held on 22 October and the third on 29 October. Trump stressed that he wants to hold in-person debates with Biden before the 3 November vote.
Previously, Trump threatened to skip the next face-off with Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates suggested holding the second debate virtually due to the fact that the president had contracted the coronavirus. The nonpartisan commission said that their decision was motivated by a desire to "to protect the health and safety of all" people involved in the event. But Trump insisted on in-person debates, saying he is in "great shape" and called the commission’s idea a "joke".
