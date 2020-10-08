Register
15:29 GMT08 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken on October 30, 2018 the Pentagon is seen from an airplane over Washington, DC.

    Pentagon Scrambles to Trace Contacts as Second Top Military Commander Gets Infected With COVID-19

    © AFP 2020 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (195)
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080412266_0:98:3021:1797_1200x675_80_0_0_f321b59a9b3ebcdd25f54eb96c90450e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010081080709413-pentagon-scrambles-to-trace-contacts-as-second-top-military-commander-gets-infected-with-covid-19/

    Following an event attended by a COVID-infected Coast Guard vice commander, Charles Ray, most of the US military top brass have had to quarantine themselves to prevent the further spread of the disease, which has recently affected a number of people at the White House, including the US president.

    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gary Thomas has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending two events attended by another top US military commander, Charles Ray, who recently also tested positive. Now, the Marines' second-in-command is experiencing "mild symptoms" and is generally "feeling well".

    Thomas, like at least nine others from the military's top brass, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force, was in voluntary quarantine when the test results arrived after it became known that Ray, a Coast Guard vice commander, had caught coronavirus. So far all of them except Thomas have tested negative but remain in isolation out of an abundance of caution.

    "According to CDC guidelines, any Marine Corps personnel who were in close contact with the general will also quarantine", a Pentagon statement said.

    As the top brass remains quarantined, the Pentagon is scrambling to track everyone who came in contact with Ray when he attended the two large events – a Gold Star family event on 27 September at the White House and a meeting of military commanders on 2 October. The Department of Defence noted that the measure is crucial to maintain combat readiness being affected by the pandemic.

    "[The Pentagon is] conducting additional contact tracing and taking appropriate precautions to protect the force and the mission", Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

    At the same time, the White House, which has also seen a significant surge in COVID-19 cases, has faced criticism for allegedly doing not enough to track the contacts of those who could have spread the disease. White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern, however, has dismissed the allegations, noting that the authorities are currently working to identify people "who may have been within six feet for at least 15 minutes" of those who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. Picture taken September 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Melania Trump Rushing to Make White House Clean & Safe After POTUS, Aides Test Positive for COVID

    Morgenstern's statement came amid reports that at least one White House security official had fallen "gravely ill" after contracting COVID-19 in September. According to a Bloomberg report, the affected official is Crede Bailey, the head of the White House security office. Bailey reportedly got sick long before another mass event at the White House, the nomination of the Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on 26 September, after which many attendees, including President Donald Trump and the first lady, were tested positive for COVID-19.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (195)

    Related:

    Trump Once Again Compares COVID-19 to Flu - Saying US will 'Learn to Live With It'
    COVID Spikes at NWIP as Guards Ignore Rules; Philly Housing Victory; Trump COVID Affects US Economy
    US Coast Guard Vice Commander Tests Positive for COVID-19
    ‘Dangerously Incompetent’: US Medical Journal Castigates Trump Administration Over COVID-19 Response
    Fauci: US COVID-19 Death Toll May Hit 400,000 ‘If We Don’t Do What We Need To’ in Fall, Winter
    Tags:
    Pentagon, White House, US, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse