Trump Refuses to Take Part in Next Presidential Debate Virtually, Says It is ‘Not Acceptable’

Last week, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus after one of the presidential aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the disease earlier.

US President Donald Trump has refused to take part in a virtual debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in an interview with Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo.

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate", he said.

Trump also accused the bipartisan debate commission of trying to "protect" his opponent.

Earlier today, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement that the next debate between Trump and Biden on 15 October would be held in a virtual format.

"The town meeting participants and the moderator, Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor, C-SPAN Networks, will be located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida. The White House Pool will provide coverage of the second presidential debate", the statement read.

These measures are being taken "in order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate", according to the statement.

On 2 October, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Centre after testing positive for COVID-19. Trump’s doctors stated over the weekend that he had a high fever and his blood oxygen levels dropped a couple times.

After being discharged from the hospital on 5 October, Trump in a video message said he was feeling better than he had felt in 20 years and called on Americans not to fear COVID-19.

Trump has said he is looking forward to participating in the second presidential debate next week.