Register
04:43 GMT08 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People watch the debate between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego, California, U.S., October 7, 2020.

    Key Points From Pence-Harris Debate

    © REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/08/1080703838_0:188:3071:1916_1200x675_80_0_0_c9530d454f261f40197ccbbd42803c9b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010081080703869-key-points-from-pence-harris-debate/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris attacked each other over the pandemic, Iran, climate change, and police violence before closing the debate by discussing voter fraud.

    COVID-19

    The first round of questions dealt with the pandemic, during which Harris called the White House's handling of the crisis the "greatest failure of any presidential administration in US history."

    She accused the Trump administration of covering up the seriousness of the pandemic.

    Pence said Trump suspended travel from China, while Biden opposed that decision.

    The vice president also said the administration has tens of millions of doses of the vaccine that will be ready before the end of the year.

    Pence added that if Trump did not take the unprecedented step of shutting down the economy the US could have lost 2.2 million people. Pence also suggested that if the 2009 swine flu had been as lethal as COVID-19, two million Americans would have died when Joe Biden was vice president.

    Taxes, Transparency

    Harris raised concerns about the vaccine. Pence demanded that Harris stop undermining confidence in the vaccine.

    Harris said it would be good to know who Trump owes money to and if he is making decisions based on his debt. Trump paid $750 in taxes, and is in debt for at least $400 million. Pence claimed that Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in taxes.

    In terms of policy, Harris said Biden would repeal Trump's tax bill. Pence claimed that Trump cut taxes across the board, suggesting that the average American family has received up to $2,000 in cuts. Pence also claimed that Biden will raise taxes.

    Harris said Biden's economic plan will create seven million more jobs than Trump’s plan.

    Climate, Fracking

    Harris said Biden will invest in clean energy and research so that the US remains an innovation leader.

    Pence said that Biden would not only raise taxes but would end fracking, a claim Harris quickly refuted. The vice president also claimed that Biden would increase regulation, abolish fossil fuels and economically surrender to Beijing.

    The candidates then battled over climate change policy. Pence said a strong free market economy has led to a clean environment. The Trump administration, he added, has done it through innovation, natural gas and fracking.

    "What's remarkable is the United States has reduced CO2 more than the countries that are still on the Paris Climate accord, but we've done it through innovation," Pence claimed on Wednesday. "And we've done it through natural gas, and fracking."

    Harris accused the Trump administration of not believing in science.

    Iran, China

    Pence said that the US wants to improve relations with China but will hold Beijing accountable over COVID-19.

    The debate then turned to the topic of relations with Iran, with Harris lobbing an opening salvo.

    "Look at the Iran nuclear deal, which now has put us in a position where we are less safe because they are building up what might end up being a significant nuclear arsenal," Harris said on Wednesday. "Because of Donald Trump's unilateral approach to foreign policy, coupled with his isolationism, he pulled us out and has made America less safe."

    Pence boasted of Trump's decision to order the assassination of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on Iraqi soil.

    Police Violence

    Harris vowed that the Biden administration would reform policing, including imposing a ban on choke-holds in light of violence against Blacks.

    Pence denied that the US justice system is systemically racist, calling the assertion an "insult" to law enforcement. He said that while there was no excuse for what happened to George Floyd, there is also no excuse for rioting.

    The vice president said African Americans were 19 times more likely to be prosecuted for minor drug offenses than whites and Hispanics while Harris was attorney general of California. Harris said her role as attorney general in California is a model of what the US needs to do and what will happen in the Biden administration.

    Election Integrity

    The final round dealt with several issues around the integrity of the November 3 election, with Harris accusing Trump of trying to suppress the vote. In addition, Harris also encouraged Americans to vote early and use mail-in ballots.

    Trump has repeatedly claimed that mail-in ballots could lead to voter fraud.

    There was more at stake than usual on Wednesday night, given that the final two presidential debates could be canceled due to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Wednesday’s debate was also unique because, out of an abundance of caution, organizers installed plexiglass shields between the two candidates.

    USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page moderated the debate which was held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

    Related:

    Fauci: US COVID-19 Death Toll May Hit 400,000 ‘If We Don’t Do What We Need To’ in Fall, Winter
    Putin Ready to Work With Any US President, Including Biden, Despite His 'Harsh Anti-Russia Rhetoric'
    Trump's Declassification of 'Russia Hoax' Probe 'Will Certainly Not Help Joe Biden', Prof Says
    US Law Enforcement News Site Endorses Trump for President
    OSCE to Deliver Accurate Assessment of US Election Despite COVID-19 Limits, Spokesperson Says
    Tags:
    debates, Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, US Election 2020, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse