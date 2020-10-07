New York Prosecutor Can Get Access to Trump's Tax Returns, Federal Appeals Court Ruling Says

During the September debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump said that he had paid "millions of dollars" in income tax, adding that one year it even reached $38 million.

A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan stated that a stay of a lower court decision will remain in effect so Trump's lawyers can appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Trump previously made it clear that he would appeal to the Supreme Court if he loses.

In late-September, The New York Times published an article claiming that Trump paid $750 each for 2016 as well as 2017 and that he paid no income taxes at all in ten of the previous 15 years.

The president dismissed the claims as another piece of "fake news" in a series of tweets, adding that he was entitled to depreciation and tax credits like everyone else.

Meanwhile, prior to the first debate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released his tax returns, showing that he and his wife Jill collectively earned $517,334 in 2019, paid $346,204 in taxes, while receiving a refund of $46,858.