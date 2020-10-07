Register
    In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, religious leaders pray with President Donald Trump after he signed a proclamation for a national day of prayer to occur on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

    'Wonder How Jesus Feels About This': Eric Trump Claims POTUS 'Literally Saved Christianity'

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    During an interview last week with Scott Hennen and Todd Mitchell, hosts of 'What's On Your Mind?' on a North Dakota radio station, Eric Trump listed a number of his father's major accomplishments, including "saving Christianity".

    US President Donald Trump's third child Eric Trump, during a radio interview last week that resurfaced and went viral Tuesday, said his father has "literally saved Christianity" from Democrats who are attempting to "close churches all over the country" amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

    Eric slammed the Democratic Party as "the party of the atheist", arguing that they wanted to "attack" Christianity by closing churches, while they are "totally fine keeping liquor stores open" amid the pandemic.

    "He's protected the Second Amendment, he's literally saved Christianity. I mean there's a full-out war on faith in this country by the other side. I mean, the Democratic Party, the far-left has become the party of the atheist. I mean, they want to attack Christianity, they want to close churches … they're totally fine keeping liquor stores open. But they want to close churches all over the country", the younger Trump said.

    Listing his father's accomplishments during the interview, recorded prior to Trump's Friday announcement of his infection with COVID-19, Eric also suggested that President Trump has "more backbone than any person who's ever lived".

    Netizens were shocked by Eric's remarks, with some reminding of an early-September report about Trump allegedly mocking his Christian supporters, saying "Can you believe that bulls**t?"

    Some other users refuted Eric's claims, arguing that Trump's rival in the 3 November presidential election Democratic nominee Joe Biden "literally goes to church every Sunday and is a devout Catholic".

    On 5 September, The Washington Post reported, citing ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's book, that Trump allegedly stated "Can you believe that bulls**t? Can you believe people believe that bulls**t?" after meeting a group of prominent evangelical Christian leaders who prayed for him ahead of the 2016 election.

