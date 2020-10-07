Trump Authorizes Declassification of All Docs on 'Russia Hoax', 'Hillary Clinton Email Scandal'

US President Donald Trump has been facing accusations from the Democrats of so-called "collusion" with the Russian government since the 2016 election campaign. Recently, reports emerged suggesting that it was Hillary Clinton who has plotted the "Russiagate" in order to drag attention away from her e-mail scandal.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has authorised full declassification of the documents pertaining to "Russia hoax" and the scandal with the e-mails of the former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!", Trump tweeted Tuesday.

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

​His announcement comes after reports emerged suggesting that it was a plan of Hillary Clinton to "tie" Trump to Russia ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

POTUS has been facing allegations on collaborating with the Russian government during his 2016 election campaign, even though no evidence was provided to back the accusations and Moscow has been repeatedly denying any connections with the Trump campaign or other interference with the US electoral process. Robert Mueller's special investigation of the matter found no evidence of the allegations as well.

Recent reports suggested the hype around the alleged Trump-Russia "collusion" was ramped up by Clinton so that the public attention would be distracted from the controversy around her e-mails. The fact that she has been using a private server instead of a government one to deal with all her correspondence since when she served as Secretary of State caused debates, with some people believing it was against the federal law.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW