Florida Extends Deadline for Voters to Register After Web Site Crashes, Governor Says

"Today, I issued a directive to re-open Florida's voter registration deadline to participate in the November 3, General Election before 7 p.m. EST for applications submitted online and by 7 p.m. local time for in-person registration, today, October 6," DeSantis said on Tuesday.
The Florida Secretary of State, Laurel Lee, issued a statement saying the state's online registration portal had experienced "unprecedented volume and traffic" with 1.1 million requests per hour on Monday evening.
Lee said his office was working with local Supervisors of Elections and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to ensure that all eligible registrants have the ability to submit a voter registration application by the new deadline on Tuesday evening.
