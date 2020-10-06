Register
22:49 GMT06 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image from video, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020

    DNI Reportedly Declassifies CIA Memo Revealing Hillary Clinton Plotting 'Russiagate'

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080688884_0:-1:2811:1582_1200x675_80_0_0_de2f98d40685478e69874748b498c394.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010061080688866-dni-reportedly-declassifies-cia-memo-revealing-hillary-clinton-plotting-russiagate/

    US President Donald Trump has been long accused by Democrats - who were stunned by his unexpected victory in the 2016 presidential election - of "colluding" with the Russian government. No direct evidence has been found to back the allegations.

    The Director of National Intelligence (DNI), John Ratcliffe, declassified a handwritten memo by former CIA Director John Brennan that suggests a purported plan by ex-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to "tie" her Republican rival Donald Trump to Russia, ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Fox News reported.

    According to the report, Ratcliffe orally briefed then-President Barack Obama on Clinton's alleged plan, which had an alleged goal of distracting the American public from the ongoing scandal around her private e-mail server.

    “We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED],” Brennan's notes read, adding, “CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service”.

    Fox News said that Ratcliffe shared some "newly-declassified information" with the Senate Judiciary Committee alleging that US intelligence officials "forwarded an investigative referral on Hillary Clinton purportedly approving 'a plan concerning US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections in order to distract the public from her email scandal".

    The referral was reportedly forwarded to then-FBI Director James Comey and then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok.

    “Per FBI verbal request, CIA provides the below examples of information the CROSSFIRE HURRICANE fusion cell has gleaned to date," the heavily-redacted memo stated, adding, "An exchange [REDACTED] discussing US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server."

    According to Fox News, Ratcliffe informed the Committee last week that the Obama administration had received Russian intelligence with similar allegations against Clinton, noting that it was not treated as "Russian disinformation".

    Other, unnamed, sources claiming to be familiar with the situation asserted to Fox News that the documents were not disinformation, suggesting that "even Brennan knew, or he wouldn't be briefing the president of the United States on it".

    The FBI had been investigating Trump in 2016 over allegations of "collusion" with the Russian government. However, not only did it find no direct evidence to back the allegations sparked by Trump's Democratic rivals, but ex-FBI head James Comey recently admitted that "embarassing" mistakes were made during the investigation.

    Democrats, including Clinton, have long alleged that Trump collaborated with Moscow to be elected. However, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who looked into the case, said there was no direct evidence that pointed to "collusion" between Trump and Russia.

    The Kremlin has also repeatedly dismissed the allegations of a connection between the Trump campaign and Russia.

    Related:

    FBI Sex Crimes Investigator Reportedly Contributed to Launching Hillary Clinton Email Probe
    Hillary Clinton Wishes She Could Have Told Trump to 'Shut Up' During 2016 Debates
    FBI Didn't Probe Claim That Clinton Ordered Russiagate Since It Was Part of Plot - Ex-Reagan Adviser
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, CIA, Hillary Clinton, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse