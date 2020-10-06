Register
    Empty chairs representing a fraction of the 200,000 U.S. lives lost to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen during the National COVID-19 Remembrance near the White House in Washington, U.S. October 4, 2020.

    Demonstrators Place 20,000 Empty Chairs Outside White House Representing Fraction of COVID19 Victims

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    The display is reportedly in protest against the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by the administration of US President Donald Trump, as the United States death toll from the virus tops 210,000.

    A display of 20,000 empty chairs was placed outside the White House in Washington DC on Sunday, in tribute to coronavirus victims in the United States.

    The chairs, placed on the lawn across from the White House, represent less than 10% of the victims, as the US COVID-19 death toll stood at 210,637 as of Tuesday, according to data collated by the Johns Hopkins University.

    The static display was organised by COVID Survivors for Change, a group of survivors and the families of those who have died after contracting the virus, as part of the National COVID-19 Remembrance Ceremony.

    Pastor William H. Lamar IV, an opening speaker at the event, which was planned before Trump tested positive for the disease, said that the display is intended to “place responsibility” on the Trump administration for the deaths; a result of the president not taking the pandemic “seriously”.

    “I want the president and all with COVID to be well, but I also have to place responsibility upon the president and other leaders who have not taken this seriously,” said Lamar, quoted by NBC affiliate WJLA. “There is blood on the hands of those who refuse to do what is necessary to protect human beings.”

    The National COVID-19 Remembrance Ceremony also saw a video displaying the names of over 200,000 victims. The video, live-streamed during an event from the White House, also featured speeches from representatives of families that have lost members during the pandemic.

    On Friday, Trump tweeted that he and the US first lady, Melania Trump, had tested positive for the coronavirus. The same day, the president and his wife were hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. On Monday, Trump returned to the White House.

    Trump has been repeatedly accused of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, leading to over 210,000 Americans dead.

