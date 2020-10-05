Video: Trump Returns to White House After COVID-19 Diagnosis Prompts 4-Day Hospital Stay

Trump raised his fist in the air and boarded Marine One shortly after leaving the Bethesda, Maryland, medical center on Monday around 6:38 p.m. local time.
PRESIDENT TRUMP LEAVING WALTER REED MEDICAL CENTER pic.twitter.com/QZ66NW2AT8— Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou (@misyrlena) October 5, 2020
While at the facility, Trump was treated for the novel coronavirus with an experimental antibody therapy cocktail and a five-day course of remdesivir, an antiviral drug that is believed to shorten the necessary recovery time for COVID-19 patients.
#BREAKING: President Trump leaves Walter Reed Medical Center. He is wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/WktWMeNtYA— The Hill (@thehill) October 5, 2020
The president paused for a photoshoot after Marine One touched down at the White House. Flanked by American flags, a maskless Trump was seen saluting as his photographers snapped pictures of him.
Now with mask off, Trump stands on White House balcony to watch Marine One depart pic.twitter.com/WnTSP3UEgc— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 5, 2020
While Trump has maintained that he is doing well, Dr. Brian Garibaldi, a physician on Trump's medical team, revealed Sunday that the US president was given dexamethasone, which has seen positive results in patients with severe COVID-19 infections, including those on ventilators.
A number of individuals close to Trump have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including First Lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, presidential aide Hope Hicks, ex-counselor Kellyanne Conway and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who served as a debate coach for the president.
