'Disgraceful Arrogance': Netizens Stunned by Presale of 'Trump Defeats COVID' Commemorative Coin

Netizens are side-eyeing the White House Gift Shop and claim that the store may be tempting fate with the presale of a “President Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID” coin.

Although US President Donald Trump and several of his closest staffers continue to receive treatment for their positive COVID-19 diagnoses, the White House Gift Shop is not missing a beat to capitalize on what it envisions will be a “moment in history.”

While the store is happy to accept online patrons’ $100 orders, there is no preview image of the coin, which will reportedly ship on November 14, well after the US presidential election.

“President Trump, as you know, is a fan of boxing, and the new design includes more than a hint of superhero qualities in history's most fascinating president,” read designer Anthony Giannini’s note on the store’s website.

Netizens caught wind of the sale’s Sunday opening and, of course, had some thoughts on the matter and Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis in general.

WILL YOU BUY MY DONALD J TRUMP DEFEATS COVID COMMEMORATIVE COIN FOR $100? pic.twitter.com/tbTn0DbJFs — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) October 5, 2020

Jesus. The fucking disgraceful arrogance. We need to create a commemorative coin saying “Trump Fucking Killed Over 200,000 Americans.” https://t.co/YZ4I8N06aa — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 4, 2020

I can’t believe the WHite house gift shop is selling commemorative Trump beat Covid coins. It seems like that plan has been in the works longer that 2 days — Ready for a good night’s sleep again (@CancelSeason2) October 4, 2020

What could possibly go wrong with the White House gift shop releasing a commemorative coin for the orange twat ‘defeating covid’? https://t.co/YowbSqiL7a — Tits McGee (@Scientits) October 5, 2020

Will you be sending in your $100 for a Trump conquered COVID commemorative coin? — W. M. (@Minuteman04) October 5, 2020

Commemorative Coin?!?!?



"President Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID”



That’s it - I’m convinced we are living in #Panem during the off season of the #HungerGames. pic.twitter.com/OISDZosvxP — Matt Tschirgi, CGC (@Matt_Tschirgi) October 5, 2020

Is there a “Donald J Trump has killed almost 210,000 Americans” coin? https://t.co/NELZXRQ1XR — Donna Withrow (@DonnaWithrow2) October 5, 2020

trump's commemorative COVID coin is an insult to the over 200k people who have died and their families. The only reason trump is surviving is the extreme medical care he is receiving. How many people would be alive if they had the same care as trump? — Jane Reed (@kaslina) October 5, 2020

It is worth noting that 20% of the proceeds from the $100 coin sales will go to the Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center for the prevention of COVID-19 and to the Hershey Cancer Center.

The optimism of the coin comes alongside Trump’s Sunday video message that included continued criticism of the scientific community.

"I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn't the 'let's read the book' school," he said. “I’m about to make a little surprise visit.”

The contagious US president was later seen from inside a black SUV, waving to cameras and supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, while in close proximity to multiple Secret Service agents.